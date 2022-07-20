wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Codes For AEW Dynamite Episodes in September
July 19, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite comes to Buffalo and Albany, New York in September, and the pre-sale codes for the shows are online. The pre-sale kicks off for the September 7th Buffalo taping and September 14th Albany taping on Thursday starting at 10 AM via Ticketmaster, and the codes for the events are as follows (per PWInsider):
Buffalo – September 8th: FR212MS (link here)
Albany – September 14th: HJB9514 (link here)
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning.
