Pre-Sale Codes For AEW Shows in Phoenix & San Francisco
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
AEW is heading to Phoenix and San Francisco in the spring, and the pre-sale codes for the shows are online. PWInsder reports that pre-sales for the shows start Wednesday morning at 10 AM ET, and the codes are as follows:
* February 23rd in Phoenix, Arizona: WGJH88 (Code here).
* March 1st & 3rd in San Francisco, California: JB2KSUN (Code here).
Tickets for all the above shows go on sale for the public on Friday morning.
