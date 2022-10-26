Pre-Sale Codes For AEW New Year’s Smash and More

AEW will have several events on sale this week, including the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on December 28. That event happens in Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center. There will be a pre-sale on Thursday, with the code DAYTHB14. You can find tickets here.

Dynamite is also set to return to Los Angeles on January 11 at the Kia Forum. There will be a pre-sale on Thursday with the code bctff22. You can find tickets here.

Both pre-sales run from 10 AM to 10 PM local time. Tickets go on sale Friday to the general public.