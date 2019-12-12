wrestling / News
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming Episodes of Dynamite, Kenny Omega and Adam Page On Their Win, Darby Allin On Helping Cody Rhodes
– There are now online pre-sales for the AEW Dynamite tapings in Huntsville, Alabama on February 2 and in Cedar Park, Texas on February 12. The code for Huntsville is FLEETHUNT and the code for Cedar Park is FLEETCP. Tickets go on sale for everyone on Friday.
– AEW has tweeted out a new video in which Kenny Omega and Adam ‘Hangman’ Page commented on their win at Dynamite last night. Page apologizes for stealing the win but Omega thinks they’re a good team and should stick together. He tells Page that there are “no weak links” in the Elite.
– In a post on Twitter, Darby Allin explained why he wants to help Cody.
He wrote: “On June 29th 2019 I made my debut for @AEWrestling. Me and Cody had a time limit draw. I never forgot that. You need a partner for butcher and blade? I’ll join you and if we win you give me that REMATCH.#AEWDynamite @AEWonTNT”
