Pre-Sale Codes For January Episodes Of AEW Dynamite & WWE Raw

November 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pre-sale codes have been revealed for an episode each of AEW Dynamite and WWE Raw in January. PWInsider reports that the online pre-sale for the January 12th episode of Dynamite in Raleigh, North Carolina begins tomorrow at 10 AM ET and can be accessed here. The pre-sale code is AEWRDU.

Meanwhile, the site also notes that the presale for the January 31st Raw in Cincinnati, Ohio is ongoing with the passwords being MONDAY and CHAMPION. The presale for that is continuing until 11:59 PM ET tomorrow.

