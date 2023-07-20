Pre-Sale Codes For September AEW Shows

AEW is holding pre-sales on Thursday for three dates in September, and the pre-sale codes are online. PWInsider reports that the pre-sales start at 10 PM local time for the following:

* September 6th (Dynamite & Rampage) in Indianapolis, Indiana: RMPW1X.

* September 9th (AEW Collision) in Cleveland, Ohio: BMJRKC.

* September 16th (AEW Collision) in State College, Pennsylvania: TRBHSG.

General public ticket sales for all the shows start on Friday morning.