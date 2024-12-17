Pre-Sale Codes For TNA Rebellion, Slammiversary, Sacrifice & Impact Tapings

TNA has launched the online pre-sales for TNA Rebellion, Slammiversary, and Sacrifice along with several Impact tapings. PWInsider notes that the following events have pre-sales currently ongoing:

* TNA Sacrifice: (3.14.25 in El Paso, Texas) Code is TNAELP, link here.

* TNA Impact Taping: (3.15.25 in El Paso, Texas) Code is TNAELP, link here.

* TNA Sacrifice & Impact Taping Combo: Code is TNAELP, link here.

* TNA Impact Taping: (3.28.25 in St. Joseph, Missouri) Code is TNASJM, link here.

* TNA Impact Taping: (3.29.25 in St. Joseph, Missouri) Code is TNASJM, link here.

* TNA Impact Taping Combo: (3.28.25 & 3.29.25) Code is TNASJM, link here.

* TNA Rebellion: (4.27.25 in Los Angeles) Code is TNAREB, link here.

* TNA Slammiversary: (7.20.25 in Belmont, New York) Code is TNAUBS, link here.