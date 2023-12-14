Pre-Sale Codes For WWE WrestleMania Week Events, Undertaker’s Australia One-Man Show

Pre-sales are ongoing for WWE’s individual events for WrestleMania week and the Undertaker’s one-man show in Australia, with the pre-sale codes online. PWInsider reports that the pre-sale for the individual events to take place during WrestleMania week — the Smackdown and Hall of Fame broadcast, NXT Stand * Deliver, and the post-PPV Raw — are available here using the code PHILLY. The pre-sale runs through midnight.

Meanwhile, the site also notes that the pre-sale for Undertaker’s 1deadMAN SHOW in Perth at Fremantle Prison on February 23rd is ongoing here using the code PHENOM. That show takes place the day before Elimination Chamber in Perth.