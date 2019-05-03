wrestling / News
Pre-Sale For AAA’s Madison Square Garden Debut Launches Tomorrow
May 3, 2019
– The pre-sale for AAA’s first show in Madison Square Garden begins its pre-sale tomorrow. PWInsider reports that the pre-sale is set to begin at 3 PM for the show, titled “AAA Lucha Libre Presents Lucha Invading NY.” Pre-sale codes have yet to be released.
The official on-sale date for the general public is Sunday at 10 AM. The set-up will be similar to WWE’s with an entrance stage. It’s the first AAA event in New York City since 1994.
