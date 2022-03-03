wrestling / News

Pre-Sale Happening Now For AEW Double or Nothing Week, Code Available

March 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

There are several pre-sale codes for AEW’s 2022 Double or Nothing week in Las Vegas, starting at 1 PM ET with the code 702DON22. The events include:

* AEW Dynamite at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on May 25, 4 PM local time.
* AEW Rampage at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on May 27, 3 PM local time.
* AEW Double or Nothing at the T-Mobile Arena on May 29, 4:30 PM local time.

There are also combination tickets for all three events which can be ordered here. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 4.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading