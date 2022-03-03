Pre-Sale Happening Now For AEW Double or Nothing Week, Code Available

There are several pre-sale codes for AEW’s 2022 Double or Nothing week in Las Vegas, starting at 1 PM ET with the code 702DON22. The events include:

* AEW Dynamite at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on May 25, 4 PM local time.

* AEW Rampage at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on May 27, 3 PM local time.

* AEW Double or Nothing at the T-Mobile Arena on May 29, 4:30 PM local time.

There are also combination tickets for all three events which can be ordered here. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 4.