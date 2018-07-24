Pre-Sale Info For The 2019 ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard

ROH and NJPW sent out the following pre-sale info for the 2019 G1 Supercard event…

Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling present ‘G1 Supercard’ on April 6, 2019 LIVE from Madison Square Garden and there’s only one way to get to the front of the line when tickets go on-sale. All HonorClub members who join at ROHHonorClub.com before Wednesday, August 1 at 11:59pm EDT will receive a unique, one-time use pre-sale code to ensure the best seats before they go on-sale to the public. Your custom G1 Supercard pre-sale code will be delivered to the email address linked to your HonorClub account. Codes will be sent in the days prior to the Wednesday, August 8 pre-sale and it will be valid for one purchase of up to 8 tickets. The HonorClub pre-sale begins Wednesday, August 8 at 10:00 AM EDT through Ticketmaster with the general on-sale Friday, August 10 at 10:00 AM EDT. Don’t miss your first chance to experience this historic event in person! Sign up for HonorClub now to receive your G1 Supercard pre-sale code.

ROH & NJPW present G1 Supercard

Saturday, April 6, 2019

LIVE from Madison Square Garden New York City