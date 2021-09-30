wrestling / News

Pre-Sale Ongoing For AEW Full Gear & Indianapolis Dynamite

September 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear

The pre-sale is currently live for AEW Full Gear, as well as the company’s Dynamite taping the week of the PPV. PWInsider reports that the pre-sale is currently going through 10 PM CT at AXS.com for Full Gear using the code AEWTAR.

Meanwhile, the online pre-sale for the November 10th Dynamite in Indianapolis at Indiana Farmers Coliseum is here using the code AEW317.

Both shows go on sale to the general public tomorrow.

