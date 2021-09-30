wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Ongoing For AEW Full Gear & Indianapolis Dynamite
September 30, 2021 | Posted by
The pre-sale is currently live for AEW Full Gear, as well as the company’s Dynamite taping the week of the PPV. PWInsider reports that the pre-sale is currently going through 10 PM CT at AXS.com for Full Gear using the code AEWTAR.
Meanwhile, the online pre-sale for the November 10th Dynamite in Indianapolis at Indiana Farmers Coliseum is here using the code AEW317.
Both shows go on sale to the general public tomorrow.
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Evan Husney on Fulfilling Ambitions of Season 3, No Word Yet on Season 4, This Season’s Most Emotional Story
- Sammy Guevara Cuts Promo Following AEW Dynamite, Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee
- Lio Rush Signs With AEW, Returns on Dynamite
- MVP Responds to Fan Criticism Of Hurt Business Reunion