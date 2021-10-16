WWE News: Pre-Sale Ongoing For 2022 Royal Rumble, Reigns vs. Lesnar’s Road to Crown Jewel

– WWE’s pre-sale for the 2022 Royal Rumble has begun. WWE kicked off the pre-sale on Friday morning for the event at Ticketmaster using the pre-sale code TWEETS.

Fans will also be able to get Royal Rumble memorabilia such as chairs and commemorative tickets. The show takes place on January 29th, 2022 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

– WWE posted their latest Playlist video, looking at Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar’s road to Crown Jewel next Thursday: