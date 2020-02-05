wrestling / News
Pre-Sales For AEW Dynamite in April Set For This Week
February 5, 2020 | Posted by
AEW is set to hold pre-sales for their AEW Dynamite episodes in Milwaukee and St. Louis on Thursday. The shows take place on April 1st (Milwaukee) and April 8th (St. Louis), with pre-sales starting at 10 AM ET. The codes are below:
* Milwaukee (April 1st): FLEETMIL.
* St. Louis (April 8th): FLEETSTL.
You can get tickets here.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Roster Status for Angel Garza Following Raw Angle
- Melina Explains Why She Stayed Away From Wrestling for Several Years, Being Grateful to the Fans
- Jazzy Gabert on Being Told by WWE That ‘Creative Had Nothing for You,’ What She’s Working on Now
- Scott Hall On Why He Left WWE for WCW, His Final Talk With Vince McMahon Before He Left, If Vince Knew About Curtain Call, His Failed Drug Test After Giving Notice