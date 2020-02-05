Pre-Sales For AEW Dynamite in April Set For This Week

AEW is set to hold pre-sales for their AEW Dynamite episodes in Milwaukee and St. Louis on Thursday. The shows take place on April 1st (Milwaukee) and April 8th (St. Louis), with pre-sales starting at 10 AM ET. The codes are below:

* Milwaukee (April 1st): FLEETMIL.

* St. Louis (April 8th): FLEETSTL.

You can get tickets here.