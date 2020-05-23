Pre-Show For AEW Double or Nothing Now Online

The pre-show for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV is now online. The event begins at 8 PM ET on PPV, with a ‘Buy-In’ special airing just before that on Youtube. Here’s the current card:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mr. Brodie Lee

* Stadium Stampede: The Inner Circle vs. The Elite & Matt Hardy

* Casino Ladder Match: Joey Janela vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian vs. Colt Cabana vs. Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBD

* AEW Women’s Championship: Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

* MJF vs. Jungle Boy

* #1 Contenders Match for Tag Team Titles: Best Friends vs. Private Party