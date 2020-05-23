wrestling / News
Pre-Show For AEW Double or Nothing Now Online
May 23, 2020 | Posted by
The pre-show for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV is now online. The event begins at 8 PM ET on PPV, with a ‘Buy-In’ special airing just before that on Youtube. Here’s the current card:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mr. Brodie Lee
* Stadium Stampede: The Inner Circle vs. The Elite & Matt Hardy
* Casino Ladder Match: Joey Janela vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian vs. Colt Cabana vs. Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBD
* AEW Women’s Championship: Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears
* MJF vs. Jungle Boy
* #1 Contenders Match for Tag Team Titles: Best Friends vs. Private Party
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Asuka, NJPW, AEW, ROH, More React To Death of Hana Kimura
- Seth Rollins Reveals How He Got Fired From Two Different YMCA Locations
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Backstage Reasons Why Paul London Never Became A Top Star in WWE
- Undertaker On His Reaction to the Montreal Screwjob, Coming In Angry the Next Day & Talking With Vince McMahon