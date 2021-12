Pre-Show For NWA Hard Times 2 Now Streaming Online

The pre-show for NWA Hard Times 2 is now online, featuring a World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Gauntlet Qualifier. That match features Ariya Daivari vs. Homicide vs. Kerry Morton vs. CW Anderson vs. Luke Hawx vs. PJ Hawx vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Sal Rinauro vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Jamie Stanley vs. Victor Benjamin vs. Alex Taylor. The main show begins at 8 PM ET.