Pre-Show For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has released the pre-game show for tonight’s special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite. The episode is scheduled for 5 PM ET, but that will depend on when the NBA Playoff game currently on TNT ends. The lineup for tonight includes:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody (c) vs. Brodie Lee
* Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Nightmare Sisters (Brandie Rhodes and Allie) vs. Ivelisse and Diamante
* FTR vs. Private Party
* The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan Angels)
* Lucha Brothers, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, QT Marshall, and Dustin Rhodes
* Darby Allin in action
* Orange Cassidy’s first-ever in-ring interview.
