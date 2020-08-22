Pre-Show For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has released the pre-game show for tonight’s special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite. The episode is scheduled for 5 PM ET, but that will depend on when the NBA Playoff game currently on TNT ends. The lineup for tonight includes:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody (c) vs. Brodie Lee

* Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Nightmare Sisters (Brandie Rhodes and Allie) vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* FTR vs. Private Party

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan Angels)

* Lucha Brothers, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, QT Marshall, and Dustin Rhodes

* Darby Allin in action

* Orange Cassidy’s first-ever in-ring interview.