Pre-Show Notes For MLW Fightland, Taping Happening Now

PWInsider has several pre-show notes for MLW Fightland, which is taping right now at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

– There will be a total of fifteen matches taped tonight. Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone will close the show.

– Dave Prazak is backstage working as an agent for the women’s matches, as well as one of the Opera Cup matches.

– There are two “small” surprises set for tonight, one of which was originally set for July before various things stopped it from happening.

– The opening and semi-final matches of the Opera Cup will happen tonight.

– This will be Tajiri’s first event at the 2300 Arena since 2015.