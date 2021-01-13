wrestling / News
Pre-Show Online For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
Tonight is the second week of AEW Dynamite’s New Year’s Smash episodes, and the pre-show is online. AEW has released the video online, with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing the events of tonight’s show. You can check it out below.
As always, 411 will have live coverage of Dynamite tonight starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.
