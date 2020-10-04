Pre-Show Set For Tonight’s NXT Takeover 31, Final Lineup

WWE presents NXT Takeover 31 tonight on the WWE Network with a five-match card, and the pre-show has been confirmed. WWE has announced that the Kickoff Show starts at 6:30 PM ET, a half-hour before the main show begins. The announcement reads:

Get ready for a wild night with the black-and-gold brand and don’t miss the NXT TakeOver 31 Pre-Show Sunday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. ET. Before the action begins in the ring, get all the latest analysis and commentary before a huge slate of championship and rivalry clashes. Also, Rhea Ripley will also join the Pre-Show to discuss her recent attack on Raquel Gonzalez and much more. The Pre-Show will be available to watch on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

The final lineup for tonight’s show is:

* NXT Title Match: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT Women’s Title Match: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

* NXT North American Title Match: Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

The Velveteen Dream vs. Kushida

We’ll have live coverage of the show starting at 6:00 PM ET right here at 411.