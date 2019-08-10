wrestling / News

WWE News: Pre-Show Video For NXT Takeover: Toronto II, Matches Taped For Next Week’s NXT, Triple H Hypes Tonight’s Show

August 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover: Toronto II

– WWE has posted the entire pre-show for tonight’s NXT Takeover: Toronto II online, featuring Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee.

– WWE taped the following matches for this Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the WWE Network. You can find the results to these matches here.

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Forgotten Sons

* Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament

– Triple H wrote the following on Twitter:

