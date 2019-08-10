wrestling / News
WWE News: Pre-Show Video For NXT Takeover: Toronto II, Matches Taped For Next Week’s NXT, Triple H Hypes Tonight’s Show
– WWE has posted the entire pre-show for tonight’s NXT Takeover: Toronto II online, featuring Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee.
– WWE taped the following matches for this Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the WWE Network. You can find the results to these matches here.
* Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Forgotten Sons
* Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament
– Triple H wrote the following on Twitter:
The first show of #SummerSlam weekend. A lot of work from an incredible team and unbelievable talent. We’re ready to take over the @WWENetwork LIVE at 7pm ET with #NXTTakeOver: Toronto! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/Jm6smtRiJQ
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 10, 2019
