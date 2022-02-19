wrestling / News

Preliminary Smackdown Viewership and Ratings Down From Last Week

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Goldberg Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown had 2.062 million viewers, which was down from last week’s preliminary numbers of 2.075 million and final numbers of 2.2 million. The first hour of the show had 2.060 million viewers and the second hour had 2.064 million.

The show also had a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is about even with preliminary numbers in recent weeks. It’s slightly down from last week’s final numbers, but will likely end up similar to that show.

