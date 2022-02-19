Preliminary Smackdown Viewership and Ratings Down From Last Week

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown had 2.062 million viewers, which was down from last week’s preliminary numbers of 2.075 million and final numbers of 2.2 million. The first hour of the show had 2.060 million viewers and the second hour had 2.064 million.

The show also had a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is about even with preliminary numbers in recent weeks. It’s slightly down from last week’s final numbers, but will likely end up similar to that show.