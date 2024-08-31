wrestling / News
Premiere Date Official For WWE RAW’s Move to Netflix
During today’s post-show press conference after WWE Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes confirmed the premiere date for RAW on Netflix. The WWE’s flagship show moves to the streaming service starting January 6, 2025. The show was always set to debut in January, but the date hadn’t been announced before now.
John Cena is set to return on that episode, although obviously nothing else has been announced at this time.