wrestling / News
Premiere Date Set For Cody & Brandi Rhodes’ Rhodes to the Top Series
The premiere date for Cody & Brandi Rhodes reality series Rhodes to the Top has been revealed. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that the show will premiere its first hour on September 29th at 10 PM on TNT.
The show is described as follows:
Rhodes to the Top goes inside the lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while helping to build AEW’s global wrestling empire. The additional four, 30-minute episodes will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn. Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi have been on an unprecedented path to wrestling greatness – but will now face their newest and possibly biggest challenge yet – becoming parents.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Who Ran Last Night’s WWE NXT TV, Update on Ember Moon
- Tony Khan on Fans Knowing What to Expect on Second Episode of AEW Rampage
- Backstage Update on Wrestler WWE Officials Passed on Signing From Recent Tryouts
- Note On CM Punk’s Training For Wrestling Return, Reaction From Those Who Have Trained With Him