Premiere Date Set For Undertaker: The Last Ride

– WWE Network News reports that the upcoming docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride will premiere on the WWE Network next Sunday, May 10. That’s the same day as Money in the Bank, so it will likely premiere after the PPV. The title of the first episode will be “Chapter 1: The Greatest Fear.”

Here’s a synopsis: Get a rare and revealing look at Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, as he prepares for the final match of his storied WWE career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.