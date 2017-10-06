WWE News: Premiere Date For WWE 24: Goldberg, Early NXT Coming To WWE Network

– WWE 24: Goldberg will air on November 11 after Monday Night RAW on the WWE Network.

– As we previously reported, WCW Thunder and Sunday Night Heat are being held up indefinitely on the WWE Network due to the ongoing lawsuit with Raven and Buff Bagwell over WWE Network compensation. As a result, WWE is planning to add the reality-TV, game-show era of WWE NXT to the Network in the VOD portion after they’re finished with World Class Championship Wrestling. The episodes not only feature Daniel Bryan’s debut in WWE, but names like Heath Slater, AJ Lee, Titus O’Neil, Kaitlyn, David Otunga, Wade Barrett, Derrick Bateman (EC3) and a Husky Harris (Bray Wyatt).