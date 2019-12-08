wrestling / News
Premiere Dates Set For Next Broken Skull Sessions, Mysterio’s WWE Chronicle
December 8, 2019
– WWE has set the premiere dates for the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions and Rey Mysterio’s WWE Chronicle episode. WWE Network News reports that Austin’s next episode, which will feature Austin talking to Bill Goldberg, airs on the network after TLC this coming Sunday.
Meanwhile, the WWE Chronicle episode focused on Mysterio airs on Saturday. The synopsis for Austin’s episode is below:
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg joins “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to talk about his legendary career. Discover never-revealed, behind-the-scenes secrets from Goldberg’s WCW streak, his initial run in WWE and his triumphant return in 2016.
