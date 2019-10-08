wrestling / News

Premiere Episode of AEW Dark Released

October 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

– The first episode of AEW Dark is now online, featuring the dark matches from last week’s AEW Dynamite taping. You can see the video below, which features the following matches:

* Darby Allin vs. CIMA
* The Hybrid 2 & Lucha Bros vs. Private Party & Best Friends
* Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Allie vs. Bea Priestley & Penelope Ford
* SCU vs. Jurassic Express

