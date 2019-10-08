Premiere Episode of AEW Dark Released

– The first episode of AEW Dark is now online, featuring the dark matches from last week’s AEW Dynamite taping. You can see the video below, which features the following matches:

* Darby Allin vs. CIMA

* The Hybrid 2 & Lucha Bros vs. Private Party & Best Friends

* Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Allie vs. Bea Priestley & Penelope Ford

* SCU vs. Jurassic Express