Premiere Episode of MLW Anthology, Featuring LA Park, Is Online

May 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Major League Wrestling has debuted the premiere episode of MLW Anthology, which looks at matches from LA Park. The episode will feature matches against Sabu and Shocker, with Joey Styles providing commentary.

