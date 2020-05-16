wrestling / News
Premiere Episode of MLW Anthology, Featuring LA Park, Is Online
May 16, 2020 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling has debuted the premiere episode of MLW Anthology, which looks at matches from LA Park. The episode will feature matches against Sabu and Shocker, with Joey Styles providing commentary.
