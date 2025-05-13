President of the CW Says WWE NXT Has Been A ‘Game Changer’ For The Network

In an interview with Variety, The CW President Brad Schwartz spoke about WWE NXT’s success on the network, calling it a ‘game changer.’ NXT moved to The CW last October.

Schwartz said: “It’s been an absolute game changer for the CW, and I think it’s been a game changer for WWE. This last quarter that just ended was the highest rated NXT quarter in five years. It’s up 19% year over year. In adults 18 to 49 and 25 to 54, we’re regularly beating Fox on Tuesday nights. It’s unheard of. So it’s been absolutely crushing for us. It’s one of the big reasons why our network as a whole is up 40% season over season…Besides animation on Fox, [NXT] has the highest concentration of 18-49 and 25-54 on all broadcast.”

He noted that WWE and the CW are ‘constantly’ discussing new ways to expand their partnership, which could include more shows.