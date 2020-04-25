wrestling / News

President Donald Trump Praises Triple H as a ‘Total Winner’

April 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WWE Triple H’s NXT, President Trump

– WWE executive Triple H just got a hefty endorsement from the President of the United States. As previously reported, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid tribute to Triple H this week in celebration of Triple H’s 25th anniversary with WWE. Later on, United States President Donald Trump responded to the tweet and praised Triple H on Twitter.

President Trump wrote, “@TripleH is a total winner!” You can check out President Trump’s tweet on Trump H below.

