wrestling / News
President Donald Trump Praises Triple H as a ‘Total Winner’
April 25, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE executive Triple H just got a hefty endorsement from the President of the United States. As previously reported, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid tribute to Triple H this week in celebration of Triple H’s 25th anniversary with WWE. Later on, United States President Donald Trump responded to the tweet and praised Triple H on Twitter.
President Trump wrote, “@TripleH is a total winner!” You can check out President Trump’s tweet on Trump H below.
.@TripleH is a total winner! https://t.co/KsTHMEKeqx
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020