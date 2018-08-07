wrestling / News
Various News: President Trump Retweets Vince McMahon, Preview For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
August 7, 2018 | Posted by
– President Donald Trump retweeted the message below from Vince McMahon…
Grateful for our special #MakeAWish guest at @WWE HQ. Thanks for visiting us, Tyler … and for making yourself comfortable in my chair! See you at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/NNcEB9dXTb
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 3, 2018
– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs…
“When Daddy Mike and The Miz’s worlds collide, mother-in-law Marjo steps into daddy duties.”
Does @mikethemiz properly attend to @MaryseMizanin's craving for truffle pasta?
Find out on an ALL-NEW @MizAndMrsTV TONIGHT at 10/9c on @USA_Network! #MizAndMrs pic.twitter.com/u0S5eb06se
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2018
– Mari Belle turns 30 years old today.