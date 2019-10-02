Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Congratulates AEW

– 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang posted on Twitter to congratulate Cody Rhodes and AEW World champion Chris Jericho on tonight’s Dynamite premiere on TNT. You can check out his tweet below.

Yang wrote, “Congrats to @IAmJericho @CodyRhodes and all of @AEWrestling for launching a new era #ImWithAEW @AEWonTNT creative freedom and the talent owning a piece of the action are very good things.”

Yang has expressed his support and endorsement of AEW in the past. Previously, he praised the promotion for making the wrestling industry “more talent-friendly.”