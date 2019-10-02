wrestling / News
Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Congratulates AEW
– 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang posted on Twitter to congratulate Cody Rhodes and AEW World champion Chris Jericho on tonight’s Dynamite premiere on TNT. You can check out his tweet below.
Yang wrote, “Congrats to @IAmJericho @CodyRhodes and all of @AEWrestling for launching a new era #ImWithAEW @AEWonTNT creative freedom and the talent owning a piece of the action are very good things.”
Yang has expressed his support and endorsement of AEW in the past. Previously, he praised the promotion for making the wrestling industry “more talent-friendly.”
Congrats to @IAmJericho @CodyRhodes and all of @AEWrestling for launching a new era #ImWithAEW @AEWonTNT creative freedom and the talent owning a piece of the action are very good things. 👍
— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- MLW News: Court Bauer Teases New Women’s Roster Signing, Austin Aries ‘Fined’ For Teddy Hart Attack, Injustice Promo
- Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm Claims Kevin Sullivan Worked on AEW Double or Nothing While Employed With Impact
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Reached Out for Shawn Michaels or The Undertaker to Join WCW
- Bruce Prichard on Why Lex Luger Didn’t Win WWF Title at SummerSlam 1993, How the Match Was Booked