Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Congratulates Chris Jericho & AEW on All Out

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Chris Jericho and AEW have attracted the attention of a candidate for President after All Out. Andrew Yang, who is running for the Democratic nomination for President, posted to Twitter to congratulate Jericho on his AEW World Championship win over Hangman Page and said that he’s pulling for AEW “to help make the industry more talent-friendly.”

This isn’t the first time AEW has attracted the attention of national politicians. Back in May after Double or Nothing, Democratic Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised Cody for a video clip in which he talked about AEW’s commitment to diversity. Jericho has yet to respond to Yang’s post.

