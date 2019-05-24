wrestling / News
Press Conference and Weigh-In For AEW Double or Nothing Happening Today
May 24, 2019 | Posted by
AEW will hold a press conference and weigh-in for Double or Nothing later today at 6 PM ET, which will stream for free on FITE. The PPV happens tomorrow at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
As a reminder, 411’s Jeffrey Harris will be at AEW Double or Nothing and Starrcast this weekend and will be providing live coverage all weekend long on our @411wrestling Twitter account so be sure to follow us if you aren’t already!
The set up for #AEWDoN is underway … continue to check https://t.co/eg2PabwikF for more tickets as the team is working hard to open up as much seating as possible between now & Saturday! pic.twitter.com/J1pH7TApUA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2019
