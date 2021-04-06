wrestling / News
Press Conference For NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Set For Tomorrow
WWE will be hosting a press conference promoting NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Tuesday. WWE announced on Tuesday that a press conference will be hosted by Wade Barrett and featuring Finn Balor & Karrion Kross, Io Shirai & Raquel González, and more.
You can see the full announcement below:
Superstars set for Global Press Conference ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Superstars from the black-and-gold brand are set to sound off before they collide at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver with a special Global Press Conference Tuesday morning.
NXT commentator Wade Barrett will host as TakeOver opponents NXT Champion Finn Bálor and Karrion Kross, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Raquel González, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole, NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Tommaso Ciampa, and NXT Cruiserweight Champions Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin will field questions from media around the world at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.
The NXT Universe can tune in as the press conference streams on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere, as well as across WWE social platforms.
Don’t miss NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, beginning with Night 1 on Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network and streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere. The action continues with Night 2 on Thursday at 8/7 C on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.
