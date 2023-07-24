wrestling / News
Prestige All Rise Full Results 07.23.2023: Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham Headliner, More
The Prestige All Rise show was hosted by Prestige Wrestling on July 23 in Asbury Park, NJ. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.
* Bobby Orlando & Colin Delaney defeated Ace Of Space Academy (Leon St. Giovanni & Max St. Giovanni)
* Alan Angels defeated 1 Called Manders
* Mike Bailey defeated AKIRA
* Xia Brookside defeated Janai Kai
* Jake Crist defeated Robert Martyr
* Kevin Blackwood & Malakai Black defeated Alan Angels & Jake Crist
* Trish Adora defeated Maki Itoh
* Prestige Championship Match: Alex Shelley defeated Jonathan Gresham
NONE MORE BLACK MONGO SPIKE!!! #ALLRISE @blkwdxvx pic.twitter.com/2eyVo7W2tr
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) July 24, 2023
Shellshock! #ALLRISE @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/6UomFsZoK7
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) July 24, 2023
he got all of that one💀 #ALLRISE @SpeedballBailey pic.twitter.com/Yp2cmLUXZ0
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) July 23, 2023
Hit it, then split it 😝
#AllRise https://t.co/xttBbSLD1D
— Trish Adora トリッシュ・アドラ (@TrishAdora202) July 24, 2023
