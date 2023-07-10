wrestling / News
Prestige Cascadia Wrestling Cup Night One Results 7.8.23: First Round Matches Take Place
Prestige Wrestling held the first night of their Cascadia Wrestling Cup on Saturday night in Portland, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Cody Chhun def. Guillermo Rosas
* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Randy Myers def. Drexl
* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Travis Williams def. Amira
* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Daniel Makabe def. Invictus Khash
* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Alan Angels def. Sonico
* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Jaiden def. Kris Brady
* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Nicole Matthews def. Liiza Hall
* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Judas Icarus def. Artemis Spencer and Ethan HD
#CascadiaWrestlingCup @ThisIsJAIDEN got the W but @Krisbrady23 showed why he’s everybody’s favorite homeboy! pic.twitter.com/IXH3dj3CMN
— Matt Montero (@MattMontero) July 9, 2023
When I lost my front row seat! @WrestlePrestige #CascadiaWrestlingCup pic.twitter.com/8cQ8zuwLUm
— Stew Stunner (@StewStunner) July 9, 2023
#CascadiaWrestlingCup 🖕🏻 back at ya @Alan_V_Angels (who was crawling for his life later) before again showing off his utter shitforbrainery. @Alandad1998 can you ground him or something? pic.twitter.com/FnK21h6Cyb
— Matt Montero (@MattMontero) July 9, 2023
