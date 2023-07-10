Prestige Cascadia Wrestling Cup Night One Results 7.8.23: First Round Matches Take Place

Prestige Wrestling held the first night of their Cascadia Wrestling Cup on Saturday night in Portland, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Cody Chhun def. Guillermo Rosas

* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Randy Myers def. Drexl

* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Travis Williams def. Amira

* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Daniel Makabe def. Invictus Khash

* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Alan Angels def. Sonico

* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Jaiden def. Kris Brady

* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Nicole Matthews def. Liiza Hall

* Cascadia Wrestling Cup First Round Match: Judas Icarus def. Artemis Spencer and Ethan HD