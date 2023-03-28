wrestling / News
Prestige Hybrid Moments Results 3.26.23: Minoru Suzuki Competes In Main Event
Prestige Wrestling held its Hybrid Moments show on Sunday, with Minoru Suzuki in action and more. You can see the full results from the Asbury Park, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:
* Jordan Oliver def. Alec Price
* Brick City Boyz def. Shot Through The Heart
* AKIRA def. 1 Called Manders
* Masha Slamovich def. Killer Kelly
* Prestige Championship & PWR Remix Championship Submission Match: Alex Shelley def. Alan Angels
* Sonico def. Tre Lamar
* Chris Sabin def. Mike Bailey
* Minoru Suzuki def. Robert Martyr
Tre Lemar and Sonico putting on a banger. @WrestlePrestige #HYBRIDMOMENTS pic.twitter.com/KKXti3amVW
— Rich Ransom (@richransom21) March 27, 2023
Masha Slamovich defeats Killer Kelly #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/g29inH4jU9
— Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) March 27, 2023
Chris Sabin and Speedball killing it at #HybridMoments. pic.twitter.com/nkbmgds4nY
— BBBøris 大きくて悪い (@BBBoris) March 27, 2023
