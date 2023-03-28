wrestling / News

Prestige Hybrid Moments Results 3.26.23: Minoru Suzuki Competes In Main Event

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Prestige Hybrid Moments Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling held its Hybrid Moments show on Sunday, with Minoru Suzuki in action and more. You can see the full results from the Asbury Park, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:

* Jordan Oliver def. Alec Price

* Brick City Boyz def. Shot Through The Heart

* AKIRA def. 1 Called Manders

* Masha Slamovich def. Killer Kelly

* Prestige Championship & PWR Remix Championship Submission Match: Alex Shelley def. Alan Angels

* Sonico def. Tre Lamar

* Chris Sabin def. Mike Bailey

* Minoru Suzuki def. Robert Martyr

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Prestige Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading