Prestige No Art, No Cowboys, No Rules Full Results 09.09.2023: The Midnight Heat vs. NDS Headliner, More

The Prestige No Art No Cowboys No Rules show was hosted by Prestige Wrestling on September 9 in Missoula, MT. You can find the full results (via Prestige Wrestling) below.

* Breeze defeated Shawn Spears

* Prestige Tag Team Championship Match: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) defeated Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee)

* Trish Adora defeated Liiza Hall

* Travis Williams defeated 1 Called Manders

* Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Rosser

* Judas Icarus defeated Kidd Bandit and Matt Cross and Kris Brady

* Sonico defeated Shun Skywalker

* The Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) defeated NDS (Levy Cruise & Rylie Jackson)