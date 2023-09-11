wrestling / News
Prestige No Art, No Cowboys, No Rules Full Results 09.09.2023: The Midnight Heat vs. NDS Headliner, More
The Prestige No Art No Cowboys No Rules show was hosted by Prestige Wrestling on September 9 in Missoula, MT. You can find the full results (via Prestige Wrestling) below.
* Breeze defeated Shawn Spears
* Prestige Tag Team Championship Match: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) defeated Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee)
* Trish Adora defeated Liiza Hall
* Travis Williams defeated 1 Called Manders
* Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Rosser
* Judas Icarus defeated Kidd Bandit and Matt Cross and Kris Brady
* Sonico defeated Shun Skywalker
* The Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) defeated NDS (Levy Cruise & Rylie Jackson)
