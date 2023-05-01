wrestling / News
Prestige Roseland 5 Results 4.29.23: Penta El Zero M Competes, More
Prestige Wrestling held its latest show at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Nick Wayne def. Judas Icarus
* Sonico def. Bryan Keith
* Prestige Tag Team Championship Match: Midnight Heat def. C4
* Drexl def. Effy
* Daniel Garcia def. Robert Martyr
* Ethan HD, JAIDEN & Kris Brady def. State Of Emergency & Travis Williams
* Miyu Yamashita def. Liiza Hall and Trish Adora
* Shawn Spears def. Tom Lawlor
* Penta El Zero M def. Kevin Blackwood
AEW fans, THIS is Nick Wayne #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/9rxXK0CeJZ
— NHATional Scissoring Day ✂️ (@nhathaniel_h) April 30, 2023
.@GarciaWrestling with a stalling piledriver!#PRESTIGERoseland @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/aE4dybdWZl
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 30, 2023
FINALLY, AFTER OVER 2 HOURS, IT'S TIME FOR MIYU YAMASHITA #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/E88cT7uazh
— FAR (@FAR5222) April 30, 2023
AND THAT'S UNO DOS AND TRES#PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/lRME81FQtM
— Nerves 'Sonic OC' End (@nervesend) April 30, 2023
