Prestige Roseland 6 Full Results 09.01.2023: C4 vs. Midnight Heat Title Headliner, More
The Prestige Roseland 6 show was hosted by Prestige Wrestling on September 1 in Portland, OR. You can find the complete results (per Cagematch) as well as some highlights below.
* Judas Icarus defeated Chris Sabin
* Amira defeated Xia Brookside
* Kevin Blackwood defeated Shun Skywalker
* Breeze defeated Matt Cardona
* Ghoul’s Realm Bout: Sonico defeated Alan Angels
* All City Assault Brigade (Ethan HD & Kris Brady) defeated Guardians Of The Squared Circle (Jaiden & Kidd Bandit) and Creature Double Feature (Drexl & Randy Myers)
* Rey Fenix defeated Rey Horus
* Prestige Tag Team Championships TLC Match: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) defeated Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)
#PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/oFYdQOt3Tv
— Esteban (@estebanito1999) September 2, 2023
I'm a sucker for Rey Fenix so 4.25 stars and this match was awesome. Shout-out Rey Horus. #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/thvESUDvFe
— FAR (@FAR_5222) September 2, 2023
Tyler Breeze vs. Zack Ryder in 2023#PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/FM79zFIFk9
— FAR (@FAR_5222) September 2, 2023
We call this one the HugDriver!#PrestigeRoseland @Ravenousrandy @kiddbanditpro @WrestlePrestige pic.twitter.com/usZR7J5YxX
— Derek Drexl (@thedevildrexl) September 3, 2023