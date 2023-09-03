Prestige Roseland 6 Full Results 09.01.2023: C4 vs. Midnight Heat Title Headliner, More

The Prestige Roseland 6 show was hosted by Prestige Wrestling on September 1 in Portland, OR. You can find the complete results (per Cagematch) as well as some highlights below.

* Judas Icarus defeated Chris Sabin

* Amira defeated Xia Brookside

* Kevin Blackwood defeated Shun Skywalker

* Breeze defeated Matt Cardona

* Ghoul’s Realm Bout: Sonico defeated Alan Angels

* All City Assault Brigade (Ethan HD & Kris Brady) defeated Guardians Of The Squared Circle (Jaiden & Kidd Bandit) and Creature Double Feature (Drexl & Randy Myers)

* Rey Fenix defeated Rey Horus

* Prestige Tag Team Championships TLC Match: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) defeated Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)