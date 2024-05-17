Prestige Wrestling Alive Or Just Breathing Results 5.16.24: Shelton Benjamin Faces Tom Lawlor, More

Prestige Wrestling held their Alive Or Just Breathing show on Thursday night, with Shelton Benjamin in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Los Angeles, California show, which aired on IWTV, per Cagematch.net:

* Prestige Championship Match: Evil Uno def. Alan Angels by DQ

* Jordan Cruz def. Alpha Zo

* Timothy Thatcher def. Alex Shelley

* Ghoulmoone def. Z Sharpe

* Jeff Cobb def. Galeno Del Mal

* Lio Rush def. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

* Vert Vixen def. Jada Stone

* Shelton Benjamin def. Tom Lawlor

It doesn’t get anymore prestigious than having thee Shelton Benjamin in your ring! What a battle between these brutes! #prestigebreathing ! pic.twitter.com/IeGd0e3R3N — MJ (@luchakaiju) May 17, 2024