Prestige Wrestling Announces Athena Will Face Miyu Yamashita

Last night, Prestige Wrestling’s Twitter revealed that AEW’s Athena is scheduled to go up against Tokyo Joshi-Pro Wrestling’s Miyu Yamashita this coming January. The match is set to occur at Prestige’s Vendetta event in Pomona, CA. Yamashita last appeared with Prestige for her defeat of Trish Adora in September, while Athena most recently wrestled for the promotion against Taya Valkyrie in April. You can see the official announcement below.

🚨 MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 The undefeated MIYU YAMASHITA returns to Prestige Wrestling to face ATHENA! January 21st, 2023

Pomona, CA@theglasshouse Streaming live on IWTV at 7 PM PST! Tickets on-sale tomorrow morning (10/21) at 10:00 AM PST. 🎟 https://t.co/923RtPzyNl pic.twitter.com/m6FwkBHQqu — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) October 20, 2022