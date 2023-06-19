wrestling / News
Prestige Wrestling Black Sunshine Results: Roderick Strong Returns to Independent Wrestling
Prestige Wrestling held their event Black Sunshine last night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, with Roderick Strong’s return to independent wrestling. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:
* West Coast Pro Championship: Titus Alexander (c) def. Nick Wayne to retain the West Coast Pro Championship
* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson) def. Vinnie Massaro, Jordan Cruz, and Tyler Bateman
* Alan Angels def. Kidd Bandit
* Rina Yamashita def. Sandra Moone
* Roderick Strong def. Kevin Blackwood
* Galeno Del Mal def. Destiny, Rey Horus and Sonico
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Kevin Knight
* Taya Valkyrie def. Killer Kelly
* Motor City Machine Guns def. The Rascalz
SURPRISE!
Zack Sabre Jr. at The Globe Theater.#BlackSunshine on IWTV pic.twitter.com/K4zrwz1Eyo
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 19, 2023
– End of Heartache –@roderickstrong #BlackSunshine on IWTV pic.twitter.com/mH9zIRb9Vc
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 19, 2023
this matchup never gets old. #BlackSunshine @WrestlePrestige 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4InU3qhzRo
— kam (@kamprobably) June 19, 2023
AND HE STUCK THE LANDING!!! @DelGaleno #BlackSunshine pic.twitter.com/6130Mnv1BC
— Darri’El_LawVA 🤘🏿 (@LastNameBreaker) June 19, 2023
Let’s get nuts!#BlackSunshine pic.twitter.com/geWATLpavE
— Jordan Castle (@jordanw_s) June 19, 2023
