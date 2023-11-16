wrestling / News
Prestige Wrestling Says Globe Theatre Will Stay Open, Show Not Moving
November 15, 2023 | Posted by
The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles will stay open after all, as announced by Prestige Wrestling on Wednesday. As previously reported, the company had announced that their joint show with TJPW on December 14th would have to move after they were informed that the Globe Theater is closing immediately for good.
Apparently that has changed, as Prestige revealed they were told the venue would remain open “for years to come” and their show will therefore still take place as scheduled in the LA venue:
Regarding #CombatPrincessUSA & the future of The Globe Theatre!@tjpw2013 x Prestige Wrestling pic.twitter.com/SgU4mttyls
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) November 16, 2023
