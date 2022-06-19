Prestige Wrestling New Reality Results 6.18.22: Tom Lawlor Faces Rickey Shane Page, More

Prestige Wrestling held its latest show, New Reality, on Saturday night with Rickey Shane Page taking on Tom Lawlor and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Cagematch.net. The event took place in Pomona, California and aired on IWTV:

* The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) def. Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley

* Drexl def. Richard Holliday

* Tyler Bateman def. Jordan Cruz

* Mia Yim def. Willow Nightingale

* Tom Lawlor def. Rickey Shane Page by DQ

* The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Evil Uno) def. PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas)

* Vinnie Massaro def. Anthony Greene

* Kidd Bandit def. Funny Bone

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Lee Moriarty