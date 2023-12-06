Prestige Wrestling Owner Says Globe Theatre Is ‘Actually Closed,’ New Venue Chosen

The Globe Theater is officially closed, according to Prestige Wrestling owner William Quintana. The status of the popular Los Angeles venue has been in flux over the past month or so, with Prestige initially announcing on November 14th that they’d been informed the Globe was closing for good. The company then provided an update the next day stating that the venue would “remain open for years to come.”

Not so fast, as Prestige posted to Twitter on Tuesday announcing that they are moving all future events to the Vermont Hollywood due to “further complications” with the Globe Theater. That includes their Combat Princess USA show with TJPW and A Moment of Violence. Quintana then posted to his own account to confirm the venue is closed, writing:

“Here’s your scoop, since yall wanna DM me to break the news. Globe Theatre is ACTUALLY closed. No issues with the staff or people at the venue on my end. It’s from the higher ups. Onward & upward. Love yall.”

***BREAKING NEWS – PLEASE READ*** Due to further complications with THE GLOBE THEATRE we will be moving all future Los Angeles shows to THE VERMONT HOLLYWOOD! This includes Combat Princess USA & A Moment of Violence. All tickets will still be honored & we are thrilled to have… pic.twitter.com/bvr31pZajl — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) December 6, 2023