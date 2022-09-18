Prestige Wrestling Perseverance Results 9.17.22: Malakai Black, Taya Valkyrie, Alex Shelley in Action

– Prestige Wrestling Perserverence was held last night at The Glass House in Pomona, California. The event streamed live on IWTV. As noted, Malakai Black was featured in the event and spoke about his future after his match was over. Below are some results from the Prestige Wrestling card, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Jordan Cruz beat Robert Martyr.

* Alan Angels beat Tyler Bateman.

* Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson & Tom Lawlor) beat 44OH! (Atticus Cogar & Rickey Shane Page).

* Taya Valkyrie beat Dark Sheik.

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack (c) beat Sonico.

* Miyu Yamashita beat Trish Adora.

* Prestige Championship: Alex Shelley (c) beat Calvin Tankman to retain the title.

* Sandra Moone beat Maki Itoh.

* Malakai Black beat Kidd Bandit.

It was rumored earlier this month that AEW granted Malakai Black a conditional release from the company.

"This is not goodbye, this is see you soon." Malakai Black at #Perseverance pic.twitter.com/OzAtEsuBjJ — DOUKI Love Blog (@hellawretched) September 18, 2022