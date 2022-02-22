Prestige Wrestling Roseland 2 Results 2.20.22: Malakai Black vs. Davey Richards in Headliner

– Prestige Wrestling returned with its Roseland 2 show on Sunday, February 20. The show was held at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. It was streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Ethan HD beat Nick Wayne.

* Prestige Tag Team Championships: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) defeat 503 Machines (Levi Cooper & Malcolm Phlex) and Alex Zayne & Jaiden and Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)

* Funny Bone beat Warhorse.

* Prestige Wrestling Championship: Alex Shelley beat Dalton Castle and Tom Lawlor (c) to capture the belt.

* Unsanctioned Match: Drexl beat Taya Valkyrie.

* Athena (aka Ember Moon) had a confrontation with Taya Valkyrie after the match.

* Sonico beat Calvin Tankman, Jaiden, and Titus Alexander.

* Paxxx Americana (Dark Sheik & MV Young) beat BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy).

* Malakai Black beat Davey Richards.

* After the match, Brody King attacked Davey Richards.